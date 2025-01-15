Is Utah's Crumbl cookies looking at $2 billion sale?

LINDON, Utah — One of Utah's biggest business success stories may be getting ready to cash out in a big, big way.

Crumbl, the popular cookie franchise with locations across the U.S., is reportedly exploring a possible sale of the company. Reuters reports the Lindon-based company that started in 2017 is currently working with an investment bank to "attract interest from private equity firms."

According to the report, the sale could fetch up to $2 billion.

Started by cousins Sawyer Helmsley and Jason McGowan in Logan less than a decade ago, Crumbl has grown its brand to become one of the biggest retail dessert chains in the country with over 1,000 locations.

Despite the rapid growth, QSR, a website that tracks the quick-service restaurant industry, reported that Crumbl saw "notable drops in sales" year-to-year from 2022 to 2023, and laid off numerous workers from its headquarters.

Crumbl has yet to respond to a FOX 13 News request to discuss a possible sale of the company.