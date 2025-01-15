Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Is Utah's Crumbl cookies looking at $2 billion sale?

Posted
and last updated

LINDON, Utah — One of Utah's biggest business success stories may be getting ready to cash out in a big, big way.

Crumbl, the popular cookie franchise with locations across the U.S., is reportedly exploring a possible sale of the company. Reuters reports the Lindon-based company that started in 2017 is currently working with an investment bank to "attract interest from private equity firms."

According to the report, the sale could fetch up to $2 billion.

Started by cousins Sawyer Helmsley and Jason McGowan in Logan less than a decade ago, Crumbl has grown its brand to become one of the biggest retail dessert chains in the country with over 1,000 locations.

Despite the rapid growth, QSR, a website that tracks the quick-service restaurant industry, reported that Crumbl saw "notable drops in sales" year-to-year from 2022 to 2023, and laid off numerous workers from its headquarters.

Crumbl has yet to respond to a FOX 13 News request to discuss a possible sale of the company.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere