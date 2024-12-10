'It's super rough;' Utahns share anger over Rocky Mountain Power rate hikes

SALT LAKE CITY — Protestors made their voices heard about Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed rate hike which is set to jump between 18 and 30 percent.

While those protesting ahead of Monday's Public Service Commission Meeting in Salt Lake City were vocal about their concerns, customers in West Jordan shared how they are already overwhelmed with the costs of raising families and maintaining their livelihoods.

“It’s super rough, I can’t imagine having to pay anything more than I already do," said single mother Lindsey Ricks. "I don’t have anything to give.”

A coffee shop manager in West Jordan, Ricks pays $1600 in rent and $900 for daycare for her 3-year-old son each month.

According to Ricks, her electric bill in the summer is usually $150 for her 800-square-foot apartment.

“Adding $200 to an electrical bill sounds awful to me," she said. "I don’t even think that’s reasonable. It could jeopardize play dates or movie times with my kid because I have to pay the power bill, which sucks.”

Lucero Barrera and her family are preparing themselves for the snowball effect they expect the rate increase to have on their West Jordan daycare.

“The parents ask, ‘Well, why are you [raising rates]’? It’s like, we also have bills to pay. Well, we also have bills to pay," Barrera explained. "Not only here but in our homes. Our staff’s homes. Our teacher’s homes. Everything. It affects everything.

“I understand their position, I get it, they want to thrive as well. But at what cost? At the cost of whom? At the cost of the ordinary person.”