'It's wild;' 14 wildfires started over the weekend in already active season

SALT LAKE CITY — From Friday to Monday afternoon, the Utah Department of Natural Resources reported 14 new fires in the state.

“It's wild," said Kayli Guild with the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands. "We’re seeing a lot more activity; we’re starting to see drying trends.”

Weber County Fire Warden Richard Cooper shared details about the grass fire in West Haven on Friday night that trapped two women and their children.

“[The fire] got into the cotton, burned about a two-acre grass fire, and it got into some heavy timber down there too. It took us a couple of days to get it buttoned up," he said.

On Sunday, lightning sparked a fire in the Ashley National Forest just south of Duchesne. That fire currently stands at 25 acres.

'Almost like a movie;' Mom shares harrowing experience after being trapped with kids in West Haven fire:

According to the Utah Wildfire Information dashboard, there have been 254 wildfires so far this season, burning more than 10,500 acres.

Cooper explained that now is a great time for homeowners to consider their defensible space.

"Cut down your tall grass, clean up your dead branches, and remove them to create a defensible spacing around your home,” he shared.

Why is Utah's wildfire season growing by weeks across the state?

Experts say they've already geared up for a potentially more active fire season.

"Seems like we are primed for a very active wildfire and urban-interface wildfire season, so we are obviously very concerned about that, and home fires are always a concern, year-round,” said American Fork Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard.

Officials remind residents that prevention starts with people.

“So, when you’re out there recreating, be safe. Be safe, use fire responsibly,” said Cooper.