Jordan High School student stabbed, killed in Sandy parking lot

SANDY, Utah — A high school student died Friday night after being stabbed in Sandy, and a juvenile suspect has been arrested for the crime.

Sandy Police said they received reports of a fight happening around 9 p.m. in the southwest parking lot of the Mountain America Expo Center, located at 9575 S. State Street.

Officials said one teenage boy was stabbed before first responders arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said they identified and located a suspect thanks to information from a witness. The suspect, who is also a minor, was arrested.

The victim's name was not released, but officials said he was a student at Jordan High School.

Early Saturday, Jordan High School Principal Bruce Eschler sent a message to the parents of students.

"Unexpected events like death can be difficult and, like adults, our students express emotions by grieving. Yet, our students may not demonstrate grief in the same manner," he wrote.

Because of the student death, Jordan High and Canyons School District are making counselors available Saturday to give support to students. The school is open and staffed by counselors, school psychologists, and social workers.