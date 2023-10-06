Lawsuit over St. George drag shows put on hold

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A federal judge has halted a lawsuit over the City of St. George rejecting a drag show.

It's so both sides can continue to negotiate a potential settlement. FOX 13 News first reported in August that the producers of Southern Utah Drag Stars, the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the city had entered into settlement talks.

"The purpose of the stay is to allow the parties to engage in mediation with the hope of resolving this dispute in its entirety," ACLU attorney John Mejia wrote in a motion staying the case.

Court records show U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer agreed to put the case on hold to allow those talks to continue.

Southern Utah Drag Stars sued the City of St. George after city leaders rejected their application to put on a drag show in a public park. They accused city leaders of discrimination, citing remarks they have made targeting drag shows. Judge Nuffer sided with Southern Utah Drag Stars and the ACLU, granting a preliminary injunction, allowing the drag show to be staged. He cited a First Amendment free speech right in allowing the drag show to go on. It was performed in June.