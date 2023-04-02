LDS Church announces plans to build 15 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 15 new temples across the world in Sunday's final session of General Conference.

Six of the 15 are in the United States, and the other nine are being built internationally.

Nelson announced the following locations for new temples:



Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

More information about each location can be found on the church's website.

At the previous General Conference, held in October 2022, Nelson announced 18 new temples . No new temples for Utah have been announced since 2021.

The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square remain closed for a massive renovation project, including "seismic retrofitting" the temple itself.