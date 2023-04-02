LDS Church announces plans to build 15 new temples

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 15 new temples across the world in Sunday's final session of General Conference.
Six of the 15 are in the United States, and the other nine are being built internationally.
Nelson announced the following locations for new temples:
- Retalhuleu, Guatemala
- Iquitos, Peru
- Teresina, Brazil
- Natal, Brazil
- Tuguegarao City, Philippines
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
- San Jose, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Springfield, Missouri
- Winchester, Virginia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
More information about each location can be found on the church's website.
At the previous General Conference, held in October 2022, Nelson announced 18 new temples. No new temples for Utah have been announced since 2021.
The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square remain closed for a massive renovation project, including "seismic retrofitting" the temple itself.