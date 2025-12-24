Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LDS Church President Jeffrey Holland hospitalized with 'health complications'

PROVO, Utah — President Jeffrey Holland of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized for health complications, the church announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the church did not specify the complications that are affecting Holland's health, only that, "he is receiving expert care and is with loved ones during this Christmas holiday."

The former president of BYU, the 85-year-old Holland is the second most senior member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and is the acting president of the Quorum.

"President Holland and his family express gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf and extend greetings of faith and peace during this season that commemorates the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ," the church said in its statement.

