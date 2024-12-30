LDS mission president from Salt Lake area dies unexpectedly in France

LYON, France — The president of a Latter-day Saint mission in France died this weekend at the age of 54, just months into his service.

President Jason Michael Soulier of the France Lyon Mission died unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, according to an announcement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church said Soulier had been sick for a few days, but the exact cause of his death is not yet determined.

He and his wife, Sister Jennifer H. Soulier, had been serving in Lyon since June. They were from the Salt Lake East Mill Creek Stake.

"We express our love and deepest sympathies to President Soulier’s family and all the missionaries in the France Lyon Mission during this difficult time. We pray all will feel the Savior’s love as they honor and remember President Soulier’s faithful service," the church's announcement read.

Elder James W. McConkie III, the second counselor in the Europe Central Area Presidency, and his wife, Laurel, will go to Lyon to support Sister Soulier and "provide temporary leadership of the mission," the church said, which includes 200 full-time missionaries.

Mission presidents are generally retired or take a break from their careers for three years to serve. They preside over one of the church's 400+ missions. Most serve for three years.