Levi Wright's family saying their last good-byes as 'biggest fear' comes true in heartbreaking update

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — In a heartbreaking update, the mom of a toddler who's been fighting for his life says she will "hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth."

Kallie Wright posted an update Sunday about her 3-year-old son Levi, implying that they expect he will pass away shortly.

Levi, whose dad is rodeo star Spencer Wright, was riding a toy tractor on May 22 when he fell into a river and was swept away. Last week, his family said they hoped to remove his breathing tube as the next step in his recovery. Their statement on Sunday, however, indicated that his condition has taken a turn for the worse.

"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," Kallie wrote in the Facebook post. "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go. I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us."

"Here soon I'll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth," the post continued. "We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can "work the ground" with me again!"

In a previous update posted to Facebook on Thursday, Kallie wrote about different options that have been suggested to them and that they've researched.

"Spencer and I have spent the last week, exploring these and other therapies and what we are finding & feeling is for our situation those therapies can't bring Levi to where he would be happy should they even become an option. HIS happiness comes before ours, period," she wrote. "I realize everyone means well but this has consumed us, please for one second don't think we haven't fully done our homework, it has been non stop! I'm going to close with no parent in this situation ever "gives up" on their child."