Lightwalk, Turkey Trot, 5K Run and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with great events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

IRON COUNTY

Coal Creek Trail Parkrun - This Saturday at 8:00 a.m. West Canyon Park will host a free weekly walk, jog and run. Participants are asked to register, you are also invited to grab coffee after the run at Vittles Cafe. Follow the link for more information and to register.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary - This Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Tracy Aviary at Liberty Park will host an event featuring a lightwalk, holiday activities, light displays and Santa inside a life-sized gingerbread house! Follow the link for more information and admission prices.

Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne will host an event for Cub Scouts, non-scout friends and family featuring racing, archery, hot wheel cars and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Blizzard 5K and Fun Run - This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Santaquin City at 110 South Center Street will host an event featuring a 5K run, 1 Mile run, hot cocoa, music and more! All registered participants will receive a free Dairy Queen Blizzard, t-shirt and medal.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot - This Saturday at 9:30 a.m. the J.C. Snow Park will host a Turkey Trot race event. Registration for kids ages 13 or younger may be paid with five canned goods donated and those older can pay with $5 with five canned goods. Following the race will be the Harvest Festival at 10:30 featuring games, dancing, pie-eating contests and giveaways including frozen turkeys. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Union Station's 100th Anniversary - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Union Station will host a FREE event featuring live music, hands-on craft activities, photo booth and drone show! Follow the link for more information and the full schedule.

Military Family Day - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Ogden Nature Center will host a FREE event for active military, veterans and families featuring access to the nature center, a patriotic craft to create and take home and an animal presentation featuring resident bald eagle Des Ta Te. RSVP is recommended, please bring Military ID. Follow the link for more information.