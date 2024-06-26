Local school fields, tracks open for all as long as damage remains minimal

SALT LAKE CITY — The track at East High School is one of the area's most beautiful, but the Salt Lake City School District needs help keeping it that way.

Public high school tracks are the place many get their workouts in, with many also enjoying the view at stunning locations like East.

"We want the community here, and it's good to have other people on site and using them, but again it comes down to using it responsibly and treating it like you want it to last," explained Isaac Astel, the district's Executive Director of Auxiliary Services.

Visiting collegiate distance runner, Sierra Basco, says public schools where she's from in New York don't allow people to use the track the same way the district does here.

"It's nice to see that so many people are able to use the facilities," she said.

Astel would like to keep the track, as well as tennis court and fields, open for all, but adds that the community's help is needed maintain the facilities.

"The one behind me is our natural soccer field and we've experienced a lot of damage on it of people coming and moving equipment around, sliding the goal post around and they've actually set them on top of sprinklers," he explained.

In the last year, the district has spent $16,000 in taxpayer money on repairs. Damage to the tracks and fields also creates an injury risk for student-athletes.

"Any little divet, any challenges of grass that's been damaged or is dead because the sprinklers weren't working, those all cause unevenness in the fields and create a risk for them," said Astel.

The school district wants the community to know they are welcome, but asking users to be mindful so everyone can continue to enjoy the facilities.

"If somebody sees something, say something," asked Astel. "Report it to the district or police if it's after hours. Our goal is to just keep them in good working condition."