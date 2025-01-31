Local writers say if you have a story to tell, just starting writing

SALT LAKE CITY — Stop worrying and just start writing.

That's the advice from a few accomplished writers who stopped by the FOX 13 News studios over the weekend to talk about the League of Utah Writers and their upcoming conferences.

"Well. I met [author Bryan Young} through the League of Utah Writers," explained local writer Carin Larrinaga. "He was already a member when I joined. He was one of the great resources of the league which was a more established writers and share some wisdom and knowledge and able to help guide us through a smoother path than I think we would have bumbled along ourselves,"

Larrinaga, who has already published a handful of books, credits her involvement in a local non-profit with much of her recent success.

"So many resources to tap into, a confidence boost constantly. Just keep writing. Here’s a critique of your work, it’s wonderful. Just keep pushing, it’s been everything," she said.

With the daunting publishing process sidetracking many who have a dream, Carin and Young, whose new book in the Battletech series "Voidbreaker" came out recently, says it's groups like this that allow you to navigate these often rough waters a little more smoothly.

"Just last year I wrote 5 novels which probably won’t come out until the next two years," shared Young. "'Voidbreaker,' that came out yesterday, I wrote two years ago."

Writing in the Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror niche for the past 15 years, Young finally went full-time as an author, quitting his day job two years ago. He says if you have a story to tell, just do it. Don't let anything stop you from just getting started.

"Kurt Vonnegut, the great writer, once said performing an art, any art, no matter how badly is a way to make your soul grow. Do it for that reason. Really use it as a catharsis for yourself and that’s the best way to take that first step forward," said Young.

The League of Utah Writers has two upcoming conferences in March and August, but there are additional gathering where writers can come together and share ideas to help one another with their creations, and it can be anything.

CLICK HERE for more information on the League of Utah Writers.