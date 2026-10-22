Logan driver critically injured after accident involving cow, delivery truck

LOGAN, Utah — A driver was critically injured overnight after striking a cow in Logan, and then being hit by another vehicle early Thursday.

The Logan Police Department said a man driving a pickup truck on US 89/91 near 2600 South hit the cow at about 2 a.m., killing the animal.

Immediately after the first collision, a UPS driver hit the pickup truck, due to the highway being poorly lit in the area, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to extricate the pickup driver, who was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of US 89/91 are closed following the incident, but are expected to reopen ahead of the morning commute.