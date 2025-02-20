Lost your job? Here's what Utahns need to do immediately

SALT LAKE CITY — With so many federal government employees losing their jobs in recent weeks, we looked for advice on what to do if your employer hands you a pink slip.

"Remember, it's something, a layoff or involuntary separation is something that can happen to just about anybody and will likely happen to most people at some point," explained Matt Hilbig.

Hilbig is the vice president of operations for OCM-LHH, a company that contracts with employers wanting to help former employees transition to their next job following layoffs.

"One of the first things we encourage people to remember is try to stay positive," he shared. "Negativity only ever hurts the individual, staying positive makes for a much better outcome."

Hilbig also recommends keeping resumes updated, even if you feel comfortable in your current job, and adds that networking is key when on the job hunt.

"In the vast majority of cases, people find new opportunities through people they know," Hilbig said. "If you are only going to apply to opportunities online it's going to be a much longer and difficult search."

Losing a job is stressful and can cause plenty of panic.

Jared Mendenhall with the Utah Department of Workforce Services says as soon as getting notice that you’ve lost your job, immediately file for unemployment insurance and know that in Utah, the job market is strong.

"The Utah economy is still strong, there's lots of jobs growing, we have low unemployment, there's an opportunity for you," he explained. "Take a pause, set up a plan, and let us help you conduct that job hunt and get you back out there in the workforce."

Anyone currently looking for a job should CLICK HERE for information about registering for a statewide virtual job fair scheduled for March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.