Malfunction sends fireworks into crowd at Layton park

LAYTON, Utah — Two people suffered minor injuries after a malfunction sent fireworks into the crowd gathered at a Pioneer Day holiday event in Layton Wednesday.

The malfunction involved a "firework cake" in the display, which were set off electronically, at Andy Adams Park, according to the Layton Fire Department.

Raw video below shows fireworks malfunction at Layton park (Dulcélia Kuss Evans):

Fireworks Layton Display

Video of the incident shows the fireworks exploding as people can be heard screaming in the background.

A quick response followed due to fire department crews already positioned at the park. Two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital.

The "firework cake" was taken from the park to be investigated.

Layton Fire Chief Kevin Ward said officials will look into hosting events such as fireworks displays at Andy Adams Park in the future as it is not really meant to host big displays.

The incident comes weeks after 18 people were injured on July 4 when fireworks went into the stands and field of the Stadium of Fire event in Provo.