Man arrested for allegedly threatening fans on social media ahead of BYU vs. Utah 'Holy War'

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A man has been arrested after making violent threats online related to the upcoming BYU vs. Utah rivalry game, according to law enforcement.

The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that 28-year-old Christopher Tai Justice was booked into the Emery County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of threats of violence and obstruction of justice.

Police said they arrested Justice after receiving reports of an anonymous account on X (formerly known as Twitter) making threats. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the threats included: “anyone wearing red on Saturday is getting shot" and “come to [LaVell Edwards Stadium] and enjoy a bullet in your head. Bring your... kids too.”

UDC officials said Justice is on probation and under the supervision of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P), which helped them find and arrest him.