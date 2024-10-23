Watch Now
Man dies after apparent drowning while duck hunting in Great Salt Lake wetlands

Rick Bork | FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man who was duck hunting near the Great Salt Lake is presumed dead after falling into the water and never resurfacing.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they were called to an area of "the duck club" for a possible drowning.

Officials with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that two men were hunting when one of them fell into the water. He never came back up.

Search and rescue crews and additional resources, including a helicopter, were brought in to look for the man. His body has not yet been found as of 9 p.m.

The incident is under investigation, but the sheriff's office said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

