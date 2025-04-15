Man sentenced to prison after kidnapping Layton 13-year-old for sex

SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested just over two years ago for kidnapping a 13-year-old Utah boy and driving him to Nebraska for sex has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Tadashi Kura Kojima, also known as Aaron Michael Zeman, 26, pleaded guilty in November to the transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

In December 2022, an AMBER Alert was issued after the 13-year-old was abducted from Layton. Kojima and the boy were discovered shortly after when a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska felt something was "off" between the two and called police.

"I am forever in debt to this individual," said the boy's mother after his discovery.

Kojima was arrested, and the boy was reunited with his family. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kojima's purpose of traveling with the boy was to engage in sexual activity.

Family of victim

It was believed that Kojima and the boy communicated through the internet before the two met in person. At the time of the abduction, a family friend said the boy's parents had previously reported to police that their son was talking to a 26-year-old man.

Before the two met, Kojima allegedly asked the boy to bring his passport.

Along with the prison sentence, Kojima will also be under supervised released for remainder of his life.