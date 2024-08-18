Man wanted for enticing a minor shot after fleeing police in Roy

ROY, Utah — New information has been released in connection to a man hospitalized over the weekend after being shot by police officers Saturday in Weber County.

On Monday, the Roy City Police Department said its officers had originally attempted a traffic stop on the man who was a suspect in an Internet Crimes Against Children case for enticing a minor.

Although the unidentified suspect originally cooperated with police, he eventually fled the traffic stop before being located in the area 5650 South and 2775 West at around 7:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to make contact with the man, he "immediately confronted officers with a firearm and began firing at them," the department said in a release.

An exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect took place over several minutes before the man was hit and taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officers who were involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave as the Weber Critical Attorney's Office conducts an investigation.