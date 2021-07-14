Man whose body was found on I-80 had gotten into argument with friends

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The man whose body was found in a remote part of Interstate 80 in Tooele County early Tuesday had been in an argument with friends and exited a vehicle they had been traveling in.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle ran over the body of the unidentified 27-year-old around 3:05 a.m. as it lay in the right lane of eastbound I-80 near milepost 25.

Friends of the man contacted UHP and told them he was intoxicated as they were all driving in the same vehicle. Following an argument, the man "tried to exit the vehicle several times while they were driving," according to officials.

The man finally left the vehicle and told his friends that someone else was coming to giving him a ride.

Soon after leaving their friend behind, dispatch received calls of a body on the highway.

UHP says an investigation into the man's death is ongoing.