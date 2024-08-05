Massive power outage affecting nearly 15,000 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY — More than 15,000 residents in the Salt Lake Valley are without electricity Monday afternoon, with the outages largely caused by damaged power lines.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 15,121 total customers affected by outages statewide. Of those, 14,995 are clustered in Salt Lake County.

About 12,000 of the impacted customers are in the area of West Jordan and South Jordan. The two main outages are attributed to damaged lines, according to RMP. The expected time of restoration is by midnight.

The others are on the east side near Cottonwood Heights. This outage is estimated to be restored by 10 p.m., and its cause is stated as "Multiple outages in the area."

The exact cause of the damaged power lines is not yet known.

