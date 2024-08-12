Massive sports park hopes to be 'epic' for Provo recreation, economy

PROVO, Utah — A new sports complex spanning 100 acres, over 20 fields, multiple playgrounds, and walking paths is expected to bring nearly $40 million in economic spending every year to a Provo community once it opens to the public.

EPIC Sports Park will be the largest of its kind in Utah, and the second largest in the country. Residents can now accurately say, ‘If you build it, they will come."

"There’s nobody in the state of Utah, nobody in surrounding states who’s going to be able to host this many teams in this kind of location," explained Provo City Economic Development Director Keith Morey.

The field of dreams is a new sports complex that not only offers greater access for local children, but creates a destination for players from across the country. The hope is that EPIC could become a real economic boon for Provo and this part of the state.

"To think that you’re going to have 1,000 room nights for every tournament generated, $30-40 million into our local economy, that’s exactly the kind of economic vibrancy we want here in Provo," added Morey.

Even with ongoing construction, a national soccer tournament is already scheduled for the complex.

"It’s almost like building a stadium and starting out with the Super Bowl as your first game," shared Scott Henderson, Provo City Chief Administrative Officer.

Henderson attributes the major win on the field to big ideas by local leaders, starting with the growth of the Provo Regional Airport that sits across the street.

"When a community gets to thinking bigger I think it becomes more natural, and the synergy between the EPIC Sports Park and the airport is going to be obvious," he added.

Along with tournaments, the park will be able to host regular recreation and competition league play for soccer, rugby, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, and many other sports.

Approximately 130 teams will be playing in next month's soccer tournament, with an estimated 3,000 participants and their families.

"Right now, two-thirds of the facility is done, the first 15 fields," said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Robins. "We’ll be carrying on with the other two sections here to the south."

The two additional sections will house at least five more fields along with a pickleball complex complete with 45 new courts.

"It really started out as being a response to our limited fields of play," Robins added. "We had 11 fields with over 335 local teams vying for space."

Once mainly farmland, the park location to the north of Utah Lake and west of downtown Provo is seeing a dramatic transformation.

"The ability to build this sports complex on 100 acres, and in some way kind of preserve open space for our residents to take advantage of while still allowing development to take place, is kind of the best of both worlds," said Morey.

Grand opening for EPIC Sports Park is set for September 21.