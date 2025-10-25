McKinney scores two touchdowns as New Mexico beats Utah State 33–14

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — D.J. McKinney scored twice and Damon Bankston capped the afternoon with a long touchdown run as New Mexico rolled past Utah State 33–14 on Saturday in Mountain West play.

McKinney opened the scoring with a 49-yard punt return touchdown and added a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter to spark a dominant first half. The Lobos (5–3, 2–2) also recorded a safety and got a 41-yard field goal from Luke Drzewiecki before Jack Layne connected with Cade Keith for a 40-yard touchdown, building a 26–7 halftime lead.

Bankston sealed the win in the fourth quarter, breaking free for a 41-yard touchdown run to finish with 84 yards on 13 carries. Layne completed 17 of 22 passes for 183 yards and a score, while Keith caught seven passes for 104 yards.

Miles Davis scored on a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Bryson Barnes hit Braden Pegan on a 13-yard scoring pass early in the fourth for Utah State (4-4, 2-2). Davis led the Aggies with 110 rushing yards. Pegan had 108 receiving.

New Mexico’ got an interception from CJ McBean, notched three sacks and held Utah State to 164 passing yards. The Lobos outgained the Aggies 407–306 and never trailed in earning their fifth win of the season.