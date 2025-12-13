Officer exchanges gunfire with suspects in overnight Salt Lake City incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City Police officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire involving a vehicle early Saturday.

No suspects have been identified and they remain at large as of 11 a.m.

According to the department, officers responded to a call about an altercation near the Sky nightclub at 149 Pierpont Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, a vehicle with the suspect or suspects fled the area while firing towards the officers, leading one officer to fire back.

No one was injured in the incident and police are still investigating to identify the suspects and vehicle involved.