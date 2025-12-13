Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake City

Actions

Officer exchanges gunfire with suspects in overnight Salt Lake City incident

Salt Lake City police
Salt Lake City Police Department
Salt Lake City police
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City Police officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire involving a vehicle early Saturday.

No suspects have been identified and they remain at large as of 11 a.m.

According to the department, officers responded to a call about an altercation near the Sky nightclub at 149 Pierpont Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, a vehicle with the suspect or suspects fled the area while firing towards the officers, leading one officer to fire back.

No one was injured in the incident and police are still investigating to identify the suspects and vehicle involved.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere