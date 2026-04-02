Measles exposure sites in Utah include UofU, Trader Joe's, Wal-Mart and schools

SALT LAKE CITY — As the ongoing measles outbreak continues to grow in Utah, with 559 residents having been diagnosed, exposure locations shared in alerts around the state have become more prominent and heavily trafficked, including the University of Utah, multiple Walmart stores and a Trader Joe's.

In its most recent alert Wednesday, the Salt Lake County Health Department listed numerous locations on the University of Utah campus where measles has been reported.



March 24 (9 a.m – 2 p.m.) – Sorenson Molecular Biotech Building

March 24 (2 – 5:30 p.m.) – James Talmage Building

March 24 (5:30 – 11 p.m.) – A. Ray Olpin Student Union

March 25 (8 – 11:30 a.m.) – A. Ray Olpin Student Union

March 25 (5 – 8 p.m.) – James Talmage Building

March 26-27 (all day) – Shoreline Student Housing, Building 830

March 28 (2 - 5 p.m.) – Crocker Science Center

Included in the most recent list of exposure sites provided by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services were three Walmart locations in Utah: Cedar City (1330 S. Providence Center Drive), Centerville (221 W. Parrish Lane) and Orem (1355 Sandhill Road).

CLICK HERE for full exposure site list in Utah

State health officials also shared that the Trader Joe's in Orem (440 E. Park Avenue) was also an exposure site stemming from March 11 between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Multiple schools across the state were listed, with many related to events held at the locations:



March 11 (7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) Reagan Elementary School (Springville)

March 12 (all day) - Timpanogos High School (Orem)

March 12-14 - Uintah High School Play

March 17 (all day) - Dixie Intermediate School (St. George)

March 21 (Noon - 5 p.m.) - Canyon View High School - Utah Summer Games Wrestling

March 24 (all day) - Majestic Fields Elementary School (Washington)

March 26 (all day) - Orem Junior High School

As always, health officials said residents should watch for symptoms, which include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, and that the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles is to be vaccinated.