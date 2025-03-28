Midvale restaurant orders up support for employees, families shattered by accident

MIDVALE, Utah — Whether customers went through the drive-thru of a Midvale Culver's on Friday or ate inside, people did a lot more than order a fast food meal, as a portion of all sales went to two families in need.

Employees at the Culver's, Elijah Bustamante-Martínez and Donny Castro, were involved in an accident last weekend in which their SUV slammed into a semi truck. Sixteen-year-old Elijah was killed and Castro, 19, was critically injured in the accident.

“They’re bright, they’re energetic. Everyone looks forward to seeing them here,” said restaurant owner Keli Kirkland.

On Friday, the families of both boys received much-needed help as 25% of restaurant sales will go directly to them.

“It’s really encouraging to see. I just hope today is successful. I want to help these families and Donny as much as we possibly can,” Kirkland said.

Family left devastated, shattered after teen killed in SUV accident:

'An angel walking this earth': Family remembers teenage killed in Midvale crash

Leslie Palmer worked with Elijah and Donny, getting the news of the accident from someone who saw the vehicle involved.

"The fact that Donny, unfortunately, didn’t show up for work, I just stood in my house and sobbed,” she shared.

Others who showed up to Culver's, like Marcee Quirk, knew Elijah from the hallways of Hillcrest High School, where he was a student.

“He just loved everyone," Quirk said. "He was full of ambition, excitement, helped with SPED kids, he ran for SPO. He just wanted to change the world.

"He was wonderful.”

The news hit the community hard, but Donny's friends say they’d do anything to support him and help him through the recovery process.

“Once he woke up, he’s been like himself, making jokes, and being just like Donny,” said Kayli Ballif.

Culver’s is also accepting donations on top of the sales proceeds that will go to Elijah's family and Donny.

“I was talking to some of my friends who came into lunch earlier and I’m just so grateful that they’re coming," said Palmer. "A couple of people that live out of state sent me money to Venmo for them. The community rallying is incredible.”

Elijah's family has also started a verified GoFundMe to help pay for funeral and memorial expenses.