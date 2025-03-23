17-year-old dies after crash near Fort Union in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A teenager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Midvale.

Unified Police said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Fort Union Blvd. near 7200 South.

The victim was driving an SUV westbound on Fort Union when they swerved to avoid one vehicle, but then appeared to lose control on the wet roads and crashed into a parked semitrailer.

The driver, age 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was one passenger, a 19-year-old, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

UPD said the deceased victim was a student at Hillcrest High School. Their name or gender were not released.

"The Unified Police Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," the department wrote in the announcement.

Midvale Mayor Dustin Gettel also released a statement via Instagram on behalf of his office, as well as the city council and staff.

"Let's come together as a community, lean on one another, and cherish every moment we have with those we love. Hold them close and never take a single day for granted," the statement read in part.