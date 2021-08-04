Mill Creek stream concrete spill kills 'roughly 300' fish

MILLCREEK, Utah — The concrete spill that contaminated a Millcreek stream last week killed "roughly 300 fish," according to wildlife officials.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced the totals Tuesday, adding that the majority of the fish killed were Bonneville cutthroat trout, along with some tiger and brown trout.

An update on this: As of Monday, roughly 300 fish have been collected during the cleanup, primarily from about 2300 East upstream to 3600 East. We are still trying to determine the full extent of the fish impacts from this incident & will be doing follow-up surveys. https://t.co/kBzipUxt0R — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) August 3, 2021

Residents and their pets were warned to stay out of Mill Creek stream Thursday after the hazardous concrete spill that stemmed from a construction site west of Interstate 215. The spill caused the pH levels of the stream to spike, which could have caused skin irritation for anyone who came in contact with the water.

Following cleanup efforts and weekend storms, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday that the water quality issues had been "resolved," and that the stream was once again safe for human use.

The dead fish were collected between 2300 East upstream to 3600 East.

A Utah DWR official tweeted that the department is assessing whether to restock the area with fish this fall, or wait until next year. When they do restock the stream, it will be with 2-inch Bonneville cutthroat trout.