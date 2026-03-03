Saratoga Springs woman's death investigated as homicide; 'Person of interest' at large

A Saratoga Springs woman missing since last week has been found dead, while the man she was allegedly with remains missing and is now considered to be a person of interest.

Police had asked the public to keep an eye out for Jeusselem Elieth Genes and Alvaro Jose Urbina Rojas, 57, after they were last seen by family members on Thursday morning.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department said the body of Genes was discovered inside an RV owned by Rojas in a Draper storage lot. A further investigation found that Rojas had fled the state and was in southern California.

Genes' death is being investigated as a homicide, and Rojas has been listed as a "person of interest" by police.

Police originally believed the couple had been heading toward California and were reported to likely be traveling in a gray 2005 Toyota Sequoia, with Utah license plate number T40 9YB or G05 7JM.

Urbina is described as 5’09”, 193 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

