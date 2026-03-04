Utah House censures judge over comments at child sexual abuse sentencing

SALT LAKE CITY — In a rare move, the Utah House of Representatives has censured a judge over comments he made during a sentencing.

House Resolution 8 passed the chamber 67-3 after an intense debate where lawmakers lined up to condemn 7th District Court Judge Don Torgerson for his comments that they argued minimized child sexual abuse and appeared to give leniency to a defendant accused of child sexual exploitation.

The resolution said that Judge Torgerson was presiding over a sentencing last year when he described the child sexual abuse material in the case as "I've seen worse," and then described the jail time the defendant had already served for his age as a lot for someone "who comes from some level of privilege."

The remarks infuriated House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who has repeatedly criticized the judge and called for him to resign. The Speaker has also argued that the sentence Judge Torgerson handed down was too light, even if it fell within sentencing guidelines.

Speaker Schultz this session is personally running a bill to rework the Utah Sentencing Commission's membership, arguing that it is recommending too light of sentences.

A censure is a statement of disappointment by a legislative body, but it could be used against the judge during an upcoming retention election. FOX 13 News reached out to Judge Torgerson through the Administrative Office of the Courts for comment on the censure. A spokesperson said the judge had no comment.