Missing Utah teen found 'alive and safe' after leaving with adult male

GARDEN CITY, Utah — Police in Garden City say a teenager who allegedly ran off with an adult male has been found.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 16-year-old Stormy Wilkinson was "alive and safe" in Billings, Montana, one day after she was reported missing and last seen at Bear Lake Laundry in Garden City, where she works.

Officials have no released any information on the man Wilkinson allegedly left the state with.

"Without your help, she would not have been located," the department wrote on social media. "Special thanks to a number of our local businesses, in-state, out-of-state and federal law enforcement agencies. Huge thank you to all the news and media agencies."

The man, who has not been identified, allegedly showed up at Wilkinson's work on Sunday, and she left with him around 4:20 p.m. She reportedly messaged her parents and told them she would not be coming home.

Wilkinson and the suspect had reportedly been talking on the internet. Police said her phone was found near her place of work.

Rich County Sheriff's Office

