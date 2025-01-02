More Americans set mental health as a resolution for 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — With the start of 2025, many people have set goals. The American Psychiatric Association reported that 33% percent of Americans are making mental health a resolution.

"Anxiety and depression being problematic, but people getting to the point of, 'Hey, this is not going to work for me.' The truth is more and more people seem more aware of how unhappy and how difficult things are for them," said clinical mental health counselor Jamison Law.

Matthew Draper, a psychologist and clinical director out of Springville, explained that people might be tired of suffering.

"Put simply, suffering is miserable and they'd like not to suffer as much, and therefore one of the courses of suffering is psychological," said Draper.

Utah mental health professionals explained it's a step in the right direction as more Americans are looking to improve their well-being.

"We're seeing it more and more, and just from my perspective, because of ongoing concerns that have happened and have really escalated with mental health problems since COVID," Law said. "Since then, there's been an uptick in anxiety disorders."

Draper explained the definition of mental health: "It's those three things: Love, work and suffering."

Experts say a major part of mental health is connection.

"Psychological suffering is relationships. Things going on in relationships with work, things that are going on in our relationships at home, and so therefore part of improving our mental health is improving our relationships where we can," said Draper.

As people look to improve their mental health into the new year, Draper explained that sleep and exercise are significant.

"A very important part of our mental health is what is called our sleep hygiene. Being very aware of where we sleep, how we sleep, the things we inadvertently to do interfere with our sleep. Getting your heart rate up, 70-75 percent above baseline 15 minutes or more several times a week. That in and of itself can be very helpful when it comes to treating depression," said Draper.

Law added a simple reminder that good things take time: "It's not going to happen overnight some of these things take months if not years."

While people are looking to set big objectives for 2025, experts encourage people to focus on making small, simple goals.

"It's just trying every day, getting up every day and doing something and pat yourself on the back, and be a little kinder to yourself and others. It does absolute wonders," said Law.