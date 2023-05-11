SALT LAKE CITY — With just a few weeks until the unofficial start of summer, weather officials say more than half of Utah's epic snowpack remains unmelted.

In the newest Utah Weather Outlook released Thursday, the National Weather Service shared the latest information on snowmelt and the state's drought status.

Utah set a record for the state's largest ever snowpack in March with 26.1 inches of snow water equivalent. The state experienced one if its most snow-filled winters in history, eliminating practically every section of drought across Utah.

While most of the lower and mid-elevation snowpack has already melted, certain areas in higher terrains are still holding up to 30 inches of water, meaning flooding will remain a concern until it melts away, which is not expected until late June or early July.

Several counties have been dealing with flooding issues, especially in northeast Utah where ranchers are dealing with livestock deaths and land damage.

Overall, the report showed the Colorado River Basin, which includes parts of California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, and all of Arizona, is sitting about 200% of average for precipitation during the water year up through Wednesday.

Currently, just 20 percent of Utah is under any type of drought status and that being "moderate drought" which is the lowest measurement.