Mother, children escape after vehicle tumbles into Box Elder Co. canal

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A mother and her two children were not seriously injured after escaping from their vehicle which had rolled over into a Box Elder County canal Thursday.

Garland Fire Department

First responders received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. about a vehicle in the canal on East Garland Road in Garland.

The Garland Fire Department and other agencies responded and found the family.

According to the fire department, the mother and her children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, allowing them to escape serious injury.

The cause of the crash was not released, and crews remained on scene to conduct Hazmat operations after the vehicle leaked oil into the canal.