Multiple explosions at Roy house rock neighborhood

ROY, Utah — Two explosions at a home in Roy injured one person Wednesday, with a firefighter also being transported to the hospital.

Video below shows aftermath of Roy home explosion:

Explosion Video

Workers were installing an HVAC system at the home near 2900 West and 5700 South when the first explosion occurred, blowing out the side of the house.

FOX 13 News

When firefighters arrived, a second explosion in the front of the house blew out several windows.

Following the explosions, a warning was sent out to keep the public out of the area.

One of the HVAC workers was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, while a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Officials say an investigation into what caused the explosions is underway.