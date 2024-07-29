Multiple wildfires sparked in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Multiple small wildfires broke out Sunday afternoon in one Summit County canyon, but firefighters got them all under control fairly quickly.

Three fires were started along Browns Canyon Road, which connects the area of Park City and Jordanelle Reservoir to the Rockport area.

Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer said civilians jumped into action to put one of the fires out. Fire crews extinguished the second fire, and a third was in between the other two and got pushed uphill by the wind.

Utah Wildfire Info Firefighting crews working to contain multiple small wildfires in Browns Canyon, Summit County.

The fire got close to some structures, but crews managed to stop its spread before it reached the buildings. An estimated 10 acres in total were burned.

Browns Canyon Road was closed while firefighters continued working.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.