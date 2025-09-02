Music community holds benefit concert the night before Utah violinist's ICE detention hearing

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it’s two musicians playing at the Utah State Capitol or an entire orchestra playing a concert, the music community is doing whatever they can to help bring violinist John Shin home after he was detained by ICE several weeks ago.

“When this situation happened, it really hit home. One of my friends needs me,” said composer and performer Kurt Bestor.

Gabriel Gordon and Nicole Fullmer have been playing at the Capitol every day since his detainment and wanted to do something even bigger: a benefit concert.

Gordon then got in touch with Robert Baldwin, Shin’s former professor, and Bestor, who has been playing with Shin for almost three decades.

Family of detained Utah violinist speaks out; Attorney reveals reason for detainment

“Lending our voices, lending our instruments, lending our music to helping our brothers and sisters here is needed. We have to do that. It's what we do as humans,” Bestor said.

Musicians then started coming forward to participate.

“This is a collection of musicians, people that have played with John, that have been working with John for over a decade, and so we all know him. We've all sat next to him,” Baldwin said, "so it's important that we come together as part of this community engagement for his cause.”

One message rang loud and clear through the walls of the First United Methodist Church Monday evening, and that was the unique way of demanding change through music.

“Music is communication, isn't it?" Gordon said. "And it's about telling a story. We are telling John's story tonight. All of the pieces that we are performing are connected to John."

“Music is what you have when words fail you,” Bestor added. "When you can't say it in words, you say it in music."

“This is the way we can get our message out there as musicians. It's how we communicate,” Baldwin said.

Shin’s wife Danae took to social media and said the following:

"I will be on my way to Colorado for John's hearing with the kids Monday night, as his hearing is in the early a.m. Tuesday. My heart aches wishing I could be there to thank and hug every single person playing and in attendance. Please know I am there in heart and spirit, and it means the absolute world to me, and John."

In the meantime, the music community will be supporting him from afar until he is home.

“Anybody that knows John is going to hope that they look at him and they say, 'Oh, you've done all the things you're supposed to do. You deserve to be here,' and he'll come home. I know it may not be as simple as that, but that's what I hope,” Bestor said.

According to Shin’s attorney, Tuesday’s hearing will include them having to prove that Shin is not a danger to the community and that he is not a flight risk. His attorney is hoping they will be able to get Shin out on bond.