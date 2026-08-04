Nearly 50 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in Utah amid nationwide outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time since this summer's outbreak in other parts of the country, cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Utah.
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that 48 cases of the intestinal illness have been reported in the state since May 1. However, all but five of those cases involved people traveling outside of Utah.
According to the agency, 31 people with confirmed cyclosporiasis traveled outside the U.S., and 12 said they had traveled to other states.
The new report comes a day after two deaths have been linked to the ongoing outbreak in Michigan. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating approximately 18,000 cases.
Health officials have shared that deaths from cyclosporiasis are rare, but the parasite believed to be tied to lettuce or salad greens does cause gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.
In the weeks following the initial outbreak, several products connected to the illness were recalled, although none ever came to Utah.
Below are recent cyclosporiasis recommendations from health officials:
Focus on lettuce and salad greens
- Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.
- Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.
- Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.
- Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.