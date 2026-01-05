Nearly half of Utah's young students unable to read at grade level, report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — An alarming report shows that nearly half of young children in Utah cannot read at their grade level, with deficiencies showing up across the state and not found in one or two areas.

The report issued Monday by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah detailed how a large percentage of K-3 students in Utah have failed to meet grade-level expectations.

Among the numbers released in the study is data showcasing how just 50.3 percent of third graders are achieving grade-level proficiency. The report said that students who have a command of reading by the third-grade "progress through coursework more effectively, graduate at higher rates, and experience stronger long-term employment and health outcomes."

The school districts that struggle with K-3 student reading proficiency include those in northern and southern areas of Utah, including the Salt Lake City School District, which is one of 17 districts that fail to reach 50 percent. Only the Park City School District, at 70.1%, met the goal of more than 70 percent proficiency in 2025.

"Early childhood literacy is not just an academic benchmark; it is the cornerstone of a child's future success," said Andrea Thomas Brandley, the lead author of the report.

The report highlighted disparities in students in the study, with "economically disadvantaged" students showing significantly lower rates

Although the data features rather dire news, there are some signs of improvement. While Kindergarten proficiency was just 53.3% in 2025, the level has increased from 37.7% in 2021.

The Institute highlighted recent efforts by Mississippi education leaders as a guiding light for Utah to follow. Mississippi's fourth-grade reading scores ranked 49th nationally in 2013, but had climbed to ninth overall in 2024 thanks to what the report claimed was a "multi-year, coordinated approach and the state’s emphasis on implementation quality, rather than any individual reform acting alone."

In its conclusion, the report noted the challenge to raise reading proficiency among young Utah students, adding that goals can be achieved through a combination of contributions from schools, families and communities, while also acknowledging that the state has "already taken significant steps to strengthen the foundations of early literacy."