New giraffe arrives to call Hogle Zoo home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City has welcomed a new resident... a very tall new resident.

Bakari, a 2-year-old male giraffe, recently arrived from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines and is currently in quarantine, which is standard protocol for new animals at the zoo.

According to the Hogle Zoo, Bakari is "curious, brave, and confident," and "enjoys munching on branches and exploring new things."

Visitors to the zoo will be able to see Bakari in the habitat behind the train station once he completes quarantine with the rest of the giraffe herd.

