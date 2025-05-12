New statewide coalition bridging gap between Utah tenants, landlords

SALT LAKE CITY — The strengthening of the often tenuous relationship between landlords and their tenants is the goal of the aptly-named Landlord and Community Partners Coalition, whose goal is to prevent evictions and stabilize housing across the state.

Cody Egan, a Housing Services Specialist for the Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership, has learned through his own experience that both tenants and landlords find mediators to be helpful in these high-stress situations

“They’re really complicated," Egan said. "When I was experiencing housing issues myself, I never thought to reach out to a mediator or nonprofit for help with housing. I kind of thought I was on my own."

The new coalition aims to advance policy and create solutions for vulnerable populations.

“Landlords honestly do need tenants just as much as tenants need landlords, and it sometimes doesn’t get conveyed that way. It’s a business mindset versus a personal need,” explained Heather Lester with Utah Community Action.

Will Habitat for Humanity's programs help resolve Utah's housing crisis?

Lester has helped people over the past eight years with the group.

Through Utah Housing Coalition’s research, it shows that while managers had positive outcomes with tenant placements, 40 percent of property managers had concerns about follow-up and post-placement support.

Over in Weber County, Egan said Section 8 housing vouchers are in high demand, so much so, he said, the Ogden Housing Authority had to close its waitlist. He said the vouchers are often sought out by tenants because of rising rental costs, but they’ll continue to communicate other options for those in need.

“Reach out as soon as possible,” Egan said. “A lot of the time, clients come to us when the problems are too big and there’s resentment built, and it’s harder to get things done, but be proactive as much as possible.”

Egan shared that a lot of tenants can be scared when they get an eviction notice on their door, but it’s important to reach out and seek help.