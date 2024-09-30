New Thanksgiving Point experience shows relationship between STEM, farming

LEHI, Utah — A new experience at Thanksgiving Point is in place for all ages to enjoy. What used to be known as Farm Country has grown in size and is now called Curiosity Farms.

"We wanted to really just blow the experience up and have a lot of new things," said Curiosity Farms Senior Director Stephen Ashton.

At the new venue, guests can take an interactive approach to learning about the relationship between STEM and farming.

"We're trying to showcase that farming is not just an old way of doing things," Ashton added, "but it's really being on the cutting age of technology and design and forward-thinking."

Curiosity Farms does that by creating fun meaningful experiences for everyone to enjoy.

"Whether it's walking around with your kids and experiencing seeing all the animals, or whether it's getting hands-on with the new science and technology that's about agriculture, there's a lot of things to see and do here," Ashton said.

Favorites include the Grow Tech Garden where the exhibit features hydroponics, and the Livestock Learning Lab where visitors participate in interactive games.

"We have Pickin' Your Chicken, we have live animal exhibits like our rabbitat here, and our brooder and our hatcher, but probably the coolest thing is our 40-foot climber that anybody can go up," said Logan Jensen, the Livestock Manager at Curiosity Farms.

Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart there is something for everyone to enjoy at Curiosity Farms.

"We're trying to grow curious kids and we're really serious about it by providing really fun and playful experiences that we think are going to be meaningful to them," explained Ashton.

Even better, Thanksgiving Point members get in free!