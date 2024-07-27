Evacuations ordered as new wildfire threatens structures in Washington County

VIRGIN, Utah — Evacuations are underway in Washington County as a new fire sparked northeast of Virgin is threatening structures in the area.

The Kolob Fire began Saturday afternoon, with air and ground crews now responding.

No residents are being evacuated, but those staying in nearby camping resorts are being told to leave.

Utah Fire Info said structures are being threatened, but did not identify if those were homes, businesses or other buildings.

Kolob Terrace Road is currently closed to the public so that crews can access the fire.

