Newborn, 2 others killed in head-on crash in Grand County

Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 15, 2024

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A newborn baby and two others have been identified as those killed Sunday in a head-on collision involving a motorhome in Grand County.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said a 1-month-old baby girl, along with Derik Hurst and Shandi Hurst of Mancos, CO, were killed just after noon when their Chevrolet Suburban crashed on SR-191 near Moab.

Officials said the Suburban was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it veered into the northbound lanes and struck the motorhome head-on as it was hauling a GMC Canyon.

Two others in the SUV and two in the motorhome were also injured and transported to the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page created for the Hurst family, the two who were injured in the SUV were also children, while Derik and Shandi were their parents.

An investigation into the fatal accident is looking at whether impairment contributed to the crash.

