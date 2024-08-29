No boom! Japanese WWII grenade forces Clinton home evacuations

CLINTON, Utah — Several houses in Clinton were evacuated Thursday after a Japanese World War II-era grenade was found on a nearby property... with the safety pin pulled.

The Clinton City Fire Department and Bomb Squad responded to the property just after 10 a.m. and initially were unable to determine whether it posed a threat. Three houses in the area of 1700 North and 1400 West were evacuated as a precaution.

The grenade was removed from the residential area and transported to a safer location for it to be detonated and "ultimately eliminate the threat of explosion," the department said.

At the new location, the bomb squad used x-ray images to learn that the grenade was inert and not a threat to the public.