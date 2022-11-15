No charges filed in July 4 parade death of 8-year-old Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah — No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade earlier this year, police announced.

Kaysville police said Tuesday that its investigation into the incident that killed Macie Hill has officially been closed.

Hill was performing with her cheer team in the holiday parade when she was hit by a Hummer vehicle that was with the group. Following the accident, Hill was rushed to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Immediately following Hill's death, other Utah cities examined their parade rules to ensure the safety of viewers and participants. Farmington issued new rules for its Farmington Festival Days Parade that no longer allowed anyone to leave a parade entry once the event has started.

Photos of Macie provided by the Hill Family

Hill's death caused grief and mourning throughout the entire community, with many remembering her cheerful spirit.

"She was the baby, she was princess of their family," said Hill's family bishop Ryan Dopp.

Following her death, pink ribbons lined Hill's neighborhood and outside the elementary school she attended.

"Her favorite things to do were dance and cheer, talking to her dad, her dad told me that she died doing what she loved, which was being with her teammates, cheering," said Dopp.