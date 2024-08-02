No charges to be filed against Salt Lake City police officers in 2022 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City police officers will not face charges for a 2022 shooting incident involving a man with a history of drug use who raised a gun towards the officers.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced its findings Friday following an investigation into the shooting in which officers went to assist a team that works with those experiencing a mental crisis.

On Nov. 8, 2022, the two officers responded to the Salt Lake City home near 900 East and 1700 South to help the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) remove George Gulla from a house and get him treatment. Gulla's mother had asked that her son, who had a history of drug use and aggressiveness, be taken from her home.

Along with MCOT members, the officers went into the garage where Gulla was sleeping on a makeshift bed. As the team spoke with Gulla about why he was being asked to leave the house, he began arguing and using profanity.

Gulla continued to become more agitated before leaning forward and grabbing a weapon off the shelf, forcing the officers to fire at least 20 rounds towards him.

WARNING: The full body cam video below may be disturbing to some:

SLC Police Body Cam Video 1

After the shots were fired, Gulla can be heard in the background of body cam video calling for help. The officers are seen rendering assistance to him after the scene has been safely cleared.

Gulla was transported to the hospital where he recovered from his injuries.

In explaining his decision not to bring charges, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the facts of the case "likely support a finding that [the officers] reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to themselves and/or others."