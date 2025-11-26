No humbug, Utah is second-most festive state in U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — Maybe it has to do with the many Utahns who put up Christmas decorations the millisecond that the calendar moves past Halloween, but our beloved Beehive State has been ranked among the most festive in the U.S.

In its new rankings, Innerbody ranked Utah the second-most festive state in the country, with just a bah humbug aimed at West Virginia, which finished first... for the fourth year in a row?

It's the second straight year that Utah took the silver (as in silver bells) in the rankings.

Innerbody used Google Trends to determine its rankings. Like Santa checking his list twice, the rankings checked frequently searched topics related to Christmas festivities in all states during November and December.

"Combining the interest scores from all of these popular Christmastime topics, we identified which states were the most and least festive," the company said.

Among the most popular holiday search terms in Utah were Gingerbread House, The Grinch, Christmas Movies, and Christmas Lights.