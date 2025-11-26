Use of force ruled justified in 2024 officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says he will not pursue charges in connection to a 2024 officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City.

The original incident occurred the evening of March 8, 2024, where police were attempting to arrest Nicholas David Sickler, 33, in the area of 2860 South 200 East. Officers with the Salt Lake City Metro Gang Unit set up unmarked vehicles around an apartment complex with a gated parking lot that had only one entrance.

Officers followed Sickler inside as he pulled in with a stolen vehicle, later attempting to box him in. The situation escalated as Sickler attempted to flee, with one of the officers firing two shots into the vehicle as Sicker attempted to run him down.

Historically, Gill has criticized officers who fire at moving vehicles, but when asked what made this case different, Gill said the bullet's trajectory through the vehicle made it clear that the officer was responding to a visible threat.

"The trajectory becomes really important because that first shot and the fact that it went through the windshield and shattered the back window becomes relevant," says Gill. "In order for him to have that angle, the vehicle had to be facing [the officer]."

Sickler was able to flee the scene, later abandoning the stolen vehicle. He was found later in the evening in a backyard and subsequently arrested. He would go on to take a plea deal and be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.