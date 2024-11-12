Nonprofit offers $2,500 reward after wild stallion shot dead in Utah

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wild horse was found dead from a gunshot on a wildlife refuge in western Utah, and a nonprofit is offering a reward for information about the shooting.

The stallion was found dead on Sunday in the Onaqui Herd Management Area, which is located in Tooele County and overseen by the Bureau of Land Management.

The Wild Beauty Foundation said the "beloved wild horse" was called "Pyrite." The foundation said the horse's body was found just outside Dugway. They also said the BLM is investigating and confirmed that his death was from a gunshot.

Wild Beauty said Tuesday that it is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the identification and conviction of those responsible for killing the wild horse.

The Onaqui Catalogue Foundation, another nonprofit dedicated to wild horse conservation, said the horse was also known as "Goldie" and "Glory."

"At this time, we are grieving. Pyrite was an eye-catching young palomino stallion who was a favorite of many who visited the range," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the BLM’s Law Enforcement Tipline at 1-800-637-9152. Tips can be made anonymously.

“The tragic loss of Pyrite is a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect these iconic wild horses who have captured the hearts and enraptured the minds of people across the world,” Ashley Avis, the founder of the Wild Beauty Foundation, said in Tuesday's announcement. “The Onaqui herd symbolizes the enduring spirit of the American West, and we will continue to advocate fiercely for their safety and welfare.”